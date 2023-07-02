Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 2 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .271 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Kirilloff enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.
- Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this year (31 of 50), with at least two hits 10 times (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (6.0%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 12 games this year (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 50 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.224
|AVG
|.316
|.322
|OBP
|.413
|.382
|SLG
|.418
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|24/11
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Irvin (1-3 with a 7.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.18, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .309 against him.
