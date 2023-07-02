On Sunday, Carlos Correa (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.406) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.

Correa has recorded a hit in 47 of 72 games this season (65.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.1%).

He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Correa has an RBI in 22 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 31.9% of his games this season (23 of 72), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 40 .220 AVG .215 .289 OBP .294 .407 SLG .405 13 XBH 16 4 HR 7 18 RBI 19 32/12 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings