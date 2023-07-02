Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Joey Gallo (.655 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Orioles.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .189 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in 28 of 62 games this year (45.2%), with at least two hits on six occasions (9.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 62), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.198
|AVG
|.181
|.318
|OBP
|.300
|.451
|SLG
|.521
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|12
|RBI
|16
|41/15
|K/BB
|45/15
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the left-hander went three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.18, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .309 batting average against him.
