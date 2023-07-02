Max Kepler -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 2 at 12:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is hitting .210 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Kepler has picked up a hit in 48.1% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.4% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 54), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kepler has had an RBI in 17 games this season (31.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 31
.247 AVG .185
.305 OBP .261
.452 SLG .398
7 XBH 9
4 HR 7
11 RBI 14
19/6 K/BB 25/9
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 99 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw three innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put together a 7.18 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .309 to his opponents.
