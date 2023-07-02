Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Michael A. Taylor (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while batting .206.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (35 of 70), with more than one hit seven times (10.0%).
- In nine games this year, he has gone deep (12.9%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22.9% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.218
|AVG
|.192
|.246
|OBP
|.264
|.427
|SLG
|.364
|11
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|41/3
|K/BB
|37/8
|5
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Irvin gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed three innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.18, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .309 against him.
