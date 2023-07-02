How to Watch the Twins vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins take on Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 108 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 18th in baseball, slugging .399.
- The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.
- Minnesota is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (352 total).
- The Twins rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .308.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.167).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-2) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Gray has six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Gray is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/26/2023
|Braves
|L 4-1
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Spencer Strider
|6/27/2023
|Braves
|L 6-2
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Elder
|6/28/2023
|Braves
|L 3-0
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Kolby Allard
|6/30/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-1
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Dean Kremer
|7/1/2023
|Orioles
|W 1-0
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Kyle Bradish
|7/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Cole Irvin
|7/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|-
|7/4/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Zack Greinke
|7/5/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Jordan Lyles
|7/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Cole Irvin
|7/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Wells
