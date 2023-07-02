Adley Rutschman is among the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday (starting at 12:05 PM ET).

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Peacock

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Gray Stats

The Twins' Sonny Gray (4-2) will make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.57), 44th in WHIP (1.278), and 27th in K/9 (9.1).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jun. 26 6.2 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 5.0 6 3 3 5 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 4.0 3 2 2 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 5.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 3 6.2 10 3 3 2 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 79 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 52 walks and 35 RBI.

He's slashing .268/.375/.417 on the year.

Rutschman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Reds Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI (78 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .261/.321/.475 on the year.

Santander has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with .

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 28 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

