The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Austin Cox and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .268 with eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

In 60.8% of his 51 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 12 games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 51 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .224 AVG .309 .322 OBP .417 .382 SLG .407 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 7 RBI 7 24/11 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings