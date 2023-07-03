The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Austin Cox and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Austin Cox TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda has four doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .216.

Miranda has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (20 of 36), with multiple hits eight times (22.2%).

In 36 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Miranda has driven in a run in 10 games this year (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 36 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .274 AVG .167 .328 OBP .221 .452 SLG .194 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 6 RBI 7 9/4 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings