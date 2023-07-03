Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Austin Cox and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda has four doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .216.
- Miranda has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (20 of 36), with multiple hits eight times (22.2%).
- In 36 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Miranda has driven in a run in 10 games this year (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 36 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.274
|AVG
|.167
|.328
|OBP
|.221
|.452
|SLG
|.194
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|9/4
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals are sending Cox (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
