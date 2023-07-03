Michael A. Taylor -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Austin Cox on the hill, on July 3 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Orioles.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Austin Cox

Austin Cox TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .208.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this season (36 of 71), with multiple hits seven times (9.9%).

He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (22.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (8.5%).

In 28.2% of his games this year (20 of 71), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .218 AVG .196 .246 OBP .265 .427 SLG .373 11 XBH 10 6 HR 4 15 RBI 10 41/3 K/BB 37/8 5 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings