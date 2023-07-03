The Minnesota Vikings have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

A total of 11 Vikings games last season hit the over.

Minnesota sported the seventh-ranked offense last season (361.5 yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings picked up eight wins at home last year and five away.

As favorites, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.

The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

Cousins also rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Jordan Hicks registered 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +15000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2800 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6600 7 October 23 49ers - +900 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +6600 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6600 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +2000 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2000

Odds are current as of July 3 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.