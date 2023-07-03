The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Austin Cox and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Austin Cox TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .250 with nine doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Castro has recorded a hit in 33 of 59 games this season (55.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (20.3%).

He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven in a run in 13 games this season (22.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 24 games this season (40.7%), including four multi-run games (6.8%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .241 AVG .257 .304 OBP .318 .422 SLG .347 9 XBH 5 3 HR 2 9 RBI 7 27/5 K/BB 27/6 5 SB 8

