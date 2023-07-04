The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.295 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .713, fueled by an OBP of .299 and a team-best slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Correa is batting .409 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 66.2% of his games this year (49 of 74), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (14.9%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (31.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (13.5%).

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (32.4%), including four games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 41 .242 AVG .216 .307 OBP .293 .430 SLG .401 14 XBH 16 4 HR 7 19 RBI 19 33/12 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings