Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .731 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is hitting .186 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Gallo has recorded a hit in 28 of 64 games this year (43.8%), including six multi-hit games (9.4%).
  • Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (21.9%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gallo has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (16 of 64), with more than one RBI six times (9.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season (24 of 64), with two or more runs three times (4.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 32
.196 AVG .177
.321 OBP .295
.446 SLG .510
12 XBH 12
5 HR 10
12 RBI 16
42/16 K/BB 46/15
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 97 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Greinke (1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.74), 44th in WHIP (1.282), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.