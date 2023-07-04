The Minnesota Twins (43-43) and the Kansas City Royals (25-60) will match up on Tuesday, July 4 at Target Field, with Kenta Maeda getting the nod for the Twins and Zack Greinke taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +155 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the contest.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (1-5, 6.23 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-8, 4.74 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Twins and Royals matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-190) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.26 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 32, or 61.5%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 3-2 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (30.6%) in those contests.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 7-18 when favored by +155 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Miranda 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (+110) Max Kepler 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.