The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Royals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .253 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 34 of 60 games this season (56.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.0%).
  • In 6.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Castro has driven in a run in 13 games this season (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 41.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 31
.247 AVG .257
.323 OBP .318
.424 SLG .347
9 XBH 5
3 HR 2
9 RBI 7
27/7 K/BB 27/6
7 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 97 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.74), 44th in WHIP (1.282), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
