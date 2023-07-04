The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Royals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .253 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 34 of 60 games this season (56.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.0%).

In 6.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven in a run in 13 games this season (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 41.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .247 AVG .257 .323 OBP .318 .424 SLG .347 9 XBH 5 3 HR 2 9 RBI 7 27/7 K/BB 27/6 7 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings