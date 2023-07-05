Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Alex Kirilloff (batting .367 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Royals.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks while hitting .278.
- In 33 of 53 games this year (62.3%) Kirilloff has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (5.7%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games.
- In 13 games this year (24.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.247
|AVG
|.309
|.344
|OBP
|.417
|.395
|SLG
|.407
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|24/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.24 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (100 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Marsh (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
