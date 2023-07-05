Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo and his .731 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .185 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 43.1% of his 65 games this season, Gallo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 14 games this season (21.5%), homering in 6.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 24.6% of his games this season, Gallo has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.9% of his games this year (24 of 65), with two or more runs three times (4.6%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.194
|AVG
|.177
|.318
|OBP
|.295
|.441
|SLG
|.510
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|12
|RBI
|16
|43/16
|K/BB
|46/15
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.24).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (100 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
