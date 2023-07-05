The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo and his .731 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .185 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

In 43.1% of his 65 games this season, Gallo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 14 games this season (21.5%), homering in 6.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 24.6% of his games this season, Gallo has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.9% of his games this year (24 of 65), with two or more runs three times (4.6%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .194 AVG .177 .318 OBP .295 .441 SLG .510 12 XBH 12 5 HR 10 12 RBI 16 43/16 K/BB 46/15 0 SB 0

