The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda (.094 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda has four doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .209.

In 52.6% of his 38 games this season, Miranda has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 38 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (26.3%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 38 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .254 AVG .167 .306 OBP .221 .418 SLG .194 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 6 RBI 7 10/4 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings