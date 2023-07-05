The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .222 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

In 28 of 57 games this season (49.1%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his plate appearances.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 35.1% of his games this year (20 of 57), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 32 .275 AVG .183 .333 OBP .258 .500 SLG .394 8 XBH 9 5 HR 7 16 RBI 14 21/7 K/BB 26/9 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings