Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins hit the field against Freddy Fermin and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Target Field.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 112 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 24th in the majors with a .233 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 21 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (370 total runs).

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.1 times per game, the worst average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Minnesota has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).

The Twins have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.163).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.24 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Lopez is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Lopez will look to build upon a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 outings this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Orioles W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals W 9-3 Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away - -

