The Minnesota Twins (44-43) aim to sweep a three-game series versus the Kansas City Royals (25-61), at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (4-5, 4.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Alec Marsh (0-1, 11.25 ERA).

Twins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (4-5, 4.24 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-1, 11.25 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins will send Lopez (4-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, a 4.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.147 in 17 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Lopez has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Pablo Lopez vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 326 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .233 for the campaign with 76 home runs, 27th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 10-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI in 11 1/3 innings this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

Marsh (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

He has an 11.25 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .333 against him over his one appearances this season.

