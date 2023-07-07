The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .277 with eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

Kirilloff has had a hit in 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (20.4%).

In 5.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has had an RBI in 15 games this season (27.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.6%).

In 13 games this year (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .247 AVG .309 .340 OBP .417 .388 SLG .407 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 11 RBI 7 26/11 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings