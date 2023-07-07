Kyle Farmer -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .243 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

In 51.8% of his games this year (29 of 56), Farmer has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (7.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 19.6% of his games this season, Farmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.4%.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 24 .247 AVG .236 .330 OBP .263 .381 SLG .306 7 XBH 3 3 HR 1 9 RBI 7 28/7 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 1

