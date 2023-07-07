Two of the WNBA's best scorers hit the court -- Napheesa Collier (third, 22.6 points per game) and Brittney Griner (fifth, 19.8) -- when the Minnesota Lynx (8-9) host the Phoenix Mercury (3-13) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Mercury

Minnesota puts up 80.2 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 86.6 Phoenix gives up.

This season, Minnesota has a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 44.3% of shots Phoenix's opponents have knocked down.

The Lynx have a 7-3 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 44.3% from the field.

Minnesota's 30.6% three-point shooting percentage this season is four percentage points lower than opponents of Phoenix have shot from beyond the arc (34.6%).

The Lynx are 3-2 when they shoot better than 34.6% from distance.

Minnesota averages 34.8 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 5.7 boards per contest.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 81.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.1 points more than the 80.2 they've scored this season.

The past 10 games have seen Minnesota give up 1.8 fewer points per game (82.1) than its season-long average (83.9).

The Lynx are trending down from deep during their last 10 outings, making 6.2 threes per game and shooting 28.7% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 6.5 makes and 30.6% from distance in the 2023 season.

Lynx Injuries