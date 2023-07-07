Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (45-43) and Baltimore Orioles (51-35) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (5-4) against the Orioles and Cole Irvin (1-3).

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 34 out of the 54 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.

This season Minnesota has won 18 of its 29 games, or 62.1%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 21st in the majors with 375 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.53).

