Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Joey Gallo (.696 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .187 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 29 of 67 games this season (43.3%) Gallo has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (9.0%).
- In 20.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has an RBI in 16 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.196
|AVG
|.177
|.316
|OBP
|.295
|.433
|SLG
|.510
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|12
|RBI
|16
|45/16
|K/BB
|46/15
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Wells (6-4) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.19), first in WHIP (.902), and 29th in K/9 (9).
