The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (hitting .242 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .213 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 47.5% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.2% of his games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.9% of his games this year (20 of 59), with two or more runs five times (8.5%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 32 .250 AVG .183 .306 OBP .258 .455 SLG .394 8 XBH 9 5 HR 7 16 RBI 14 23/7 K/BB 26/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings