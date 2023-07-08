Michael A. Taylor -- .138 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while batting .207.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 37 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this year (23.0%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (28.4%), including three games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .217 AVG .196 .242 OBP .265 .408 SLG .373 11 XBH 10 6 HR 4 17 RBI 10 45/3 K/BB 37/8 5 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings