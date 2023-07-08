Byron Buxton and Adley Rutschman are the hottest hitters on the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles, who play on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth-best in MLB action with 114 total home runs.

Minnesota is 19th in baseball with a .399 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

Minnesota has the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (376 total runs).

The Twins are 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

Twins hitters strike out 10.1 times per game, the most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.51 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.152).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.40 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Gray is trying to register his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Gray will look to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals W 9-3 Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals W 5-0 Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away - -

