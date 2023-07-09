Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 54 hits and an OBP of .304, both of which are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- In 38 of 72 games this year (52.8%) Buxton has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- He has gone deep in 14 games this year (19.4%), homering in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- Buxton has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (27.8%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (13.9%).
- He has scored in 45.8% of his games this year (33 of 72), with two or more runs nine times (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|32
|.219
|AVG
|.202
|.280
|OBP
|.333
|.500
|SLG
|.367
|17
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|9
|47/11
|K/BB
|39/21
|3
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.73 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.73 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.364 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.