On Sunday, Joey Gallo (.522 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .184.

Gallo has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (20.6%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has had an RBI in 16 games this year (23.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.3% of his games this season (24 of 68), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .190 AVG .177 .308 OBP .295 .420 SLG .510 12 XBH 12 5 HR 10 12 RBI 16 48/16 K/BB 46/15 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings