The Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles will meet on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Carlos Correa and Adley Rutschman -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in baseball with 114 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 19th in MLB, slugging .400.

The Twins' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Minnesota ranks 24th in runs scored with 378 (4.2 per game).

The Twins rank 25th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

Twins hitters strike out 10 times per game, the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.54 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.151).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (8-5 with a 3.42 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Ryan is trying to pick up his 13th quality start of the year in this outing.

Ryan will try to pick up his 16th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging six innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 17 appearances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals W 9-3 Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals W 5-0 Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away - -

