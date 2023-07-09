The Baltimore Orioles (53-35) will be looking for a series sweep when they clash with the Minnesota Twins (45-45) at Target Field on Sunday, July 9 at 2:10 PM ET. Kyle Gibson will get the ball for the Orioles, while Joe Ryan will take the hill for the Twins.

The favored Twins have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +135. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (8-5, 3.42 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (8-6, 4.73 ERA)

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 34 (60.7%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 13-10 (winning 56.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Twins went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have come away with 21 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Orioles have a mark of 4-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Max Kepler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Willi Castro 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 7th 1st

