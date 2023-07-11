The WNBA's two-game schedule today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Seattle Storm taking on the Washington Mystics at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics face the Seattle Storm

The Storm look to pull off a road win at the Mystics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 10-8

10-8 SEA Record: 4-14

4-14 WAS Stats: 80.7 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.2 Opp. PPG (first)

80.7 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.2 Opp. PPG (first) SEA Stats: 78.8 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.1 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (12.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Brittney Sykes (12.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.6 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6.5

-6.5 WAS Odds to Win: -265

-265 SEA Odds to Win: +210

+210 Total: 157.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury take to the home court of the Aces on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 17-2

17-2 PHO Record: 4-14

4-14 LVA Stats: 93.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (second)

93.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (second) PHO Stats: 77.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.2 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.2 APG)

A'ja Wilson (19.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.2 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.9 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -17.5

-17.5 LVA Odds to Win: -2065

-2065 PHO Odds to Win: +1042

+1042 Total: 169.5 points

