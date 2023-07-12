See the injury report for the Minnesota Lynx (9-10), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Lynx ready for their matchup against the Dallas Wings (10-9) at Target Center on Wednesday, July 12 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Lynx are coming off of a 113-89 loss to the Aces in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 10.5 3.3 2.5 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Twitter and BSSW

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is averaging team highs in points (21.8 per game) and rebounds (7.9). And she is delivering 2.6 assists, making 48.7% of her shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Kayla McBride gives the Lynx 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She also posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dorka Juhasz gets the Lynx 4.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. She also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Lindsay Allen is the Lynx's top assist person (4.2 per game), and she puts up 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Diamond Miller is putting up 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 41.9% of her shots from the floor.

Lynx vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -1.5 168.5

