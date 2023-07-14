Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Correa returns to action for Minnesota as the Twins face the Oakland Athletics on July 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-1.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .299 and a team-best slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 65.8% of his games this season (52 of 79), with multiple hits 14 times (17.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29.1% of his games this season, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.234
|AVG
|.216
|.306
|OBP
|.293
|.400
|SLG
|.401
|14
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|19
|36/15
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.04 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.