Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Miranda is available when the Minnesota Twins battle the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Orioles) he went 1-for-1.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda is hitting .211 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Miranda has had a hit in 21 of 40 games this year (52.5%), including multiple hits eight times (20.0%).
- In 40 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 10 games this season (25.0%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (22.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.257
|AVG
|.167
|.307
|OBP
|.221
|.414
|SLG
|.194
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|10/4
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.04 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.4 per game).
