Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willi Castro is available when the Minnesota Twins battle the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-2.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .244 with nine doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 53.8% of his games this season (35 of 65), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (6.2%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this season (23.1%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 38.5% of his games this year (25 of 65), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.2%) he has scored more than once.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.229
|AVG
|.257
|.324
|OBP
|.318
|.385
|SLG
|.347
|9
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|27/10
|K/BB
|27/6
|9
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.04).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.4 per game).
