On Saturday, Carlos Correa (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.301), slugging percentage (.404) and OPS (.704) this season.

Correa has picked up a hit in 53 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (13.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven home a run in 23 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (35.0%), including four games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .234 AVG .222 .306 OBP .296 .400 SLG .407 14 XBH 17 4 HR 7 19 RBI 19 36/15 K/BB 44/17 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings