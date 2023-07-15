Linn Grant is in second place, with a score of -9, after the second round of the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

Looking to place a bet on Linn Grant at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Linn Grant Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Grant has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in her last 20 rounds.

Grant has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In her past five appearances, Grant has finished in the top five once.

Grant has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Grant will try to continue her streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 19 -7 280 0 9 2 4 $616,036

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,561 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,014.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Grant has played in the past year has been 42 yards longer than the 6,561 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open placed her in the 42nd percentile.

Grant was better than 52% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Grant carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Grant carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.0).

Grant's two birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the field average (3.0).

In that most recent outing, Grant's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Grant ended the U.S. Women’s Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8) with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Grant carded two bogeys or worse, less than the tournament average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Grant Odds to Win: +450 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Grant's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

