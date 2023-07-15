Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Max Kepler (.342 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has five doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .209.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 46.8% of his 62 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 19 games this year (30.6%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.234
|AVG
|.188
|.302
|OBP
|.266
|.426
|SLG
|.393
|8
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|14
|26/9
|K/BB
|26/10
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.03 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Harris makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.07 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.07 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
