Ryan Jeffers is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Austin Pruitt and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-4.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt

Austin Pruitt TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .256 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 46.8% of his 47 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in four games this year (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 17.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games.

He has scored in 15 of 47 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .281 AVG .232 .395 OBP .321 .469 SLG .377 7 XBH 6 2 HR 2 3 RBI 8 22/9 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings