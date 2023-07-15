Saturday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (46-46) versus the Oakland Athletics (25-68) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on July 15.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (5-5, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Hogan Harris (2-3, 6.07 ERA).

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 35, or 60.3%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 3-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Minnesota ranks 22nd in the majors with 385 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.67 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule