Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics will take the field against the Minnesota Twins and starter Pablo Lopez on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 116 total home runs.

Minnesota is 20th in baseball, slugging .400.

The Twins rank 24th in the majors with a .232 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 22nd in runs scored with 385 (4.2 per game).

The Twins rank 25th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.1 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.67).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.167).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Lopez (5-5) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.89 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 5 against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed nine scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Lopez is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Lopez is looking for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Royals W 5-0 Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles L 15-2 Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Kenta Maeda Ken Waldichuk 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away Pablo Lopez Hogan Harris 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.