Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Kyle Farmer (.560 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Athletics.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .250 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Farmer has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this year (32 of 61), with multiple hits 10 times (16.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (21.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (6.6%).
- In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|26
|.238
|AVG
|.266
|.322
|OBP
|.298
|.371
|SLG
|.405
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|11
|31/7
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (1-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.88), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 37th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
