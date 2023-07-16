Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .216 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (39 of 78), with more than one hit 10 times (12.8%).
- In 12.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 18 games this season (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 28.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.226
|AVG
|.204
|.256
|OBP
|.269
|.419
|SLG
|.398
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|12
|46/4
|K/BB
|39/8
|5
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- The 27-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 36th, 1.033 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
