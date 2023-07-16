If you're looking for Sunday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Joe Ryan and the Twins against JP Sears and the Athletics.

Read on to find the likely starters for every contest on the docket for July 16.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Giants at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Osvaldo Bido (1-1) when the clubs face off Sunday.

SF: Wood PIT: Bido 13 (50 IP) Games/IP 6 (24.1 IP) 4.68 ERA 4.44 8.8 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Giants at Pirates

SF Odds to Win: -155

-155 PIT Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Giants at Pirates

Marlins at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Steven Okert (3-0) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will look to Kyle Bradish (5-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

MIA: Okert BAL: Bradish 37 (33.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (84 IP) 2.43 ERA 3.32 12.4 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -185

-185 MIA Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Marlins at Orioles

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Padres at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-4) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will give the start to Zack Wheeler (7-4) when the teams face off Sunday.

SD: Lugo PHI: Wheeler 12 (63.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (104.1 IP) 3.39 ERA 3.97 8.3 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -160

-160 SD Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Padres at Phillies

White Sox at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the bump as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Kolby Allard (0-0) when the teams meet on Sunday.

CHW: Cease ATL: Allard 19 (102.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (10.2 IP) 4.30 ERA 4.22 10.8 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -175

-175 CHW Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream White Sox at Braves

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Diamondbacks at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (5-1) to the bump as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) when the clubs play Sunday.

ARI: Henry TOR: Kikuchi 14 (74.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (93.1 IP) 3.75 ERA 4.24 6.2 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -165

-165 ARI Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

Dodgers at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (5-1) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will counter with Max Scherzer (8-3) when the teams face off on Sunday.

LAD: Miller NYM: Scherzer 8 (44 IP) Games/IP 16 (87.2 IP) 4.50 ERA 4.31 8.6 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -120

-120 LAD Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Dodgers at Mets

Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (3-2) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Ben Lively (4-5) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

MIL: Houser CIN: Lively 11 (51.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (51.2 IP) 3.68 ERA 3.83 6.0 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Brewers at Reds

Rays at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (10-4) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will counter with Jordan Lyles (1-11) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

TB: Eflin KC: Lyles 17 (102.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (96.2 IP) 3.25 ERA 6.33 9.2 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Rays at Royals

TB Odds to Win: -225

-225 KC Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rays at Royals

Nationals at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (6-7) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (6-5) when the teams meet Sunday.

WSH: Gray STL: Flaherty 18 (100.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (92.2 IP) 3.41 ERA 4.27 8.3 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -190

-190 WSH Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Nationals at Cardinals

Red Sox at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (3-4) to the bump as they play the Cubs, who will counter with Justin Steele (9-2) when the clubs play Sunday.

BOS: Crawford CHC: Steele 17 (61.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (91.1 IP) 3.96 ERA 2.56 8.5 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -155

-155 BOS Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

9.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Red Sox at Cubs

Guardians at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (5-2) to the bump as they face the Rangers, who will give the start to Martin Perez (7-3) when the clubs play Sunday.

CLE: Bibee TEX: Pérez 13 (70 IP) Games/IP 17 (91.2 IP) 3.34 ERA 4.81 9.1 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -135

-135 CLE Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Guardians at Rangers

Yankees at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (9-2) to the hill as they face the Rockies, who will give the start to Chase Anderson (0-4) when the teams meet Sunday.

NYY: Cole COL: Anderson 19 (117 IP) Games/IP 12 (49.2 IP) 2.85 ERA 6.89 9.5 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rockies

NYY Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 11 runs

11 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Yankees at Rockies

Twins at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Ryan (8-6) to the hill as they play the Athletics, who will counter with Sears (1-6) when the teams play on Sunday.

MIN: Ryan OAK: Sears 18 (107 IP) Games/IP 18 (99.2 IP) 3.70 ERA 3.88 10.4 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Twins at Athletics

MIN Odds to Win: -210

-210 OAK Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Twins at Athletics

Tigers at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will look to Bryce Miller (5-3) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

DET: Olson SEA: Miller 8 (33.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (59 IP) 4.05 ERA 3.97 9.5 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -185

-185 DET Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Tigers at Mariners

Astros at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will look to Tyler Anderson (4-2) when the teams face off Sunday.

HOU: Javier LAA: Anderson 17 (91.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (84 IP) 4.34 ERA 5.25 8.1 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Astros at Angels

HOU Odds to Win: -150

-150 LAA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Astros at Angels

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.