Twins vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Minnesota Twins (47-46) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (25-69) at 4:07 PM ET (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (8-6, 3.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to JP Sears (1-6, 3.88 ERA).
Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Athletics Player Props
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Twins have won 36 out of the 59 games, or 61%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Minnesota has won nine of its 15 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota ranks 21st in the majors with 395 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Bailey Ober vs Cole Irvin
|July 8
|Orioles
|L 6-2
|Sonny Gray vs Tyler Wells
|July 9
|Orioles
|L 15-2
|Joe Ryan vs Kyle Gibson
|July 14
|@ Athletics
|W 5-4
|Kenta Maeda vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 15
|@ Athletics
|W 10-7
|Pablo Lopez vs Austin Pruitt
|July 16
|@ Athletics
|-
|Joe Ryan vs JP Sears
|July 17
|@ Mariners
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Mariners
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Mariners
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 20
|@ Mariners
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 21
|White Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs TBA
