Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .481 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .245 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Farmer has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Farmer has driven in a run in 13 games this season (21.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 24 of 62 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|27
|.238
|AVG
|.253
|.322
|OBP
|.284
|.371
|SLG
|.386
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|11
|31/7
|K/BB
|21/4
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Gilbert (7-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Houston Astros, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.66), second in WHIP (.978), and 34th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
